Aston Villa, Man United look to bounce back on Boxing Day

LONDON – Manchester United and visiting Aston Villa both will be looking to rebound from weekend setbacks when they meet on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

United (9-8-1, 28 points) were forced to accept a familiar fate on Saturday, losing 2-0 at West Ham United in a game in which they had the majority of the possession and, in manager Erik ten Hag’s view, the chances.

A victory would have taken United up to sixth in the table and within three points of rivals Manchester City. Instead, late goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus secured all three points for the Hammers, while United suffered a third defeat in the five league games despite having more than 65 per cent possession.

“I think we controlled the game and didn’t give West Ham United anything, and we created three good chances and we didn’t take them,” ten Hag said. “And then one moment of switching off and we are down, we are losing the game, and I think that is how I see the performance.”

Eliminated from this season’s Champions League in the group stage, the Red Devils’ chances of returning next term are quickly fading, now separated by eight points from the top four entering a game that marks the season’s halfway point.

The end product remains the biggest issue: midfielder Scott McTominay is their leading scorer with five goals, and none of the forwards on the roster have more than three.

But the hosts could at least be a little closer to full strength on Dec 26, with Diogo Dalot returning from suspension, and perhaps Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial back from illness after missing the West Ham defeat.

Meanwhile, Villa (12-3-3, 39 points) could have entered Christmas leading the league table if they had defeated lowly Sheffield United at home on Dec 22.

Instead, manager Unai Emery’s side largely was kept in check for the first 75 minutes, then went behind in the 87th before Nicolo Zaniolo rescued the Villans by heading home Douglas Luiz’s lovely cross in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time.

While it wasn’t the desired result, Zaniolo insisted it would not disrupt the confidence of a side unbeaten in their last seven in the league.

“I scored, but I’d prefer three points than one point, but OK, we go again,” Zaniolo said. “We have another match and we keep going because we are a great team and we are a strong team. And today, one point, but it’s not the worst.” REUTERS