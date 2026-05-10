Aston Villa held 2-2 by Burnley in European hangover

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Burnley's Zian Flemming celebrates scoring their second goal in the 2-2 English Premier League draw against Aston Villa at Turf Moor on May 10, 2026.

– Ollie Watkins conceded “if you can’t win, then don’t lose” after Aston Villa blew the chance to close in on Champions League football next season with a 2-2 English Premier League draw at already-relegated Burnley on May 10.

Villa booked their place in the Europa League final with a 4-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest to secure a 4-1 aggregate win on May 7.

But Unai Emery’s men suffered a European hangover at Turf Moor.

Watkins told the BBC: “You have to dig in and leave it all out there in Europe, but now we’ve got time to rest and recover. The big midweek performance against Nottingham Forest left everyone tired and a short turnaround wasn’t ideal.”

Villa extended their lead over sixth-placed Bournemouth to four points and moved six ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion in the battle for Champions League qualification.

However, they face a tough end to the campaign with matches against Liverpool and Manchester City either side of the final against Freiburg in Istanbul.

Jaidon Anthony punished a slow Villa start to put Burnley in front after Emiliano Martinez spilt Lesley Ugochukwu’s shot.

Ross Barkley headed the visitors level from a corner before half-time. Watkins then pounced on a long punt forward by Martinez to put Villa in front and up to fourth in the table.

Burnley, though, hit back to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat.

Zian Flemming fired home from Hannibal Mejbri’s inventive flick to keep the fight for a top-five finish alive.

Watkins told Sky Sports: “It’s a good point. If you can’t win, then don’t lose. We’ve got Liverpool at Villa Park next and we always make it difficult for them.”

Flemming also felt it was “a good point for us”, adding: “Villa are fourth or fifth in the league and have been impressive this season. So for us to be 19th and getting a point against them, that’s good.”

Everton’s bid for a place in Europe next season suffered from again failing to hold on to a lead in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Toffees twice led at Selhurst Park through James Tarkowski and Beto’s brilliant individual goal.

Ismaila Sarr’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Jean-Philippe Mateta levelled for the Conference League finalists.

Everton climbed to 10th but a five-game winless run looks to have cost David Moyes’ men the chance to qualify for Europe for the first time in nine years.

Toffees striker Beto told Sky Sports: “It is a little bit disappointing to get one point, but the game was really difficult. They had really good system. They have good players and a good manager.”

But he was not giving up on their European hopes, adding: “You can say it was a missed opportunity but we are still in it, so we just need to focus on the next game.”

Elsewhere, Elliot Anderson struck late against his former club Newcastle United to secure a 1-1 draw for Forest.

Harvey Barnes had put the visitors in front, but England international Anderson salvaged a point which could mathematically secure survival if West Ham United fail to beat Arsenal.

Barnes told the BBC: “It has been the story of the season, late in games sinking in, conceding pressure and ultimately conceding goals, and that has cost us today.” AFP