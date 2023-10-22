Hangzhou Asian Para Games kick off with opening ceremony

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s 31-strong Asian Para Games contingent were led out at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium by flag bearer and para swimmer Wong Zhi Wei at the opening ceremony in Hangzhou on Sunday.

The multi-sport meet, which ends on Saturday, is taking place two weeks after the Asian Games held in the same Chinese city.

Nearly 3,100 athletes from 44 countries and regions will be participating in 564 events across 22 sports. Singapore’s team, who comprise 16 debutants, are competing across nine sports – archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, lawn bowls, powerlifting, shooting, swimming and table tennis.

At the 2018 edition in Jakarta, the Republic won three gold, two silver and five bronze medals in swimming, bowling, boccia and cycling.