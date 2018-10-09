Asian Para Games: Emily Lee, Sarah Tan clinch first cycling medal for Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Republic won its first Asian Para Games cycling medal when Emily Lee and pilot Sarah Tan clinched bronze in the women's 72km road race (B) on Tuesday (Oct 9).

In tandem para-cycling, a visually impaired athlete, called the stoker, is paired with a sighted counterpart, who is called the pilot.

Lee and Tan were third in 2hr 25min 33sec at the Sentul International Circuit.

Said the 48-year-old Lee, who was making her Asian Para Games debut: "I just kept cool, focused on my breathing techniques, (tried not to) get too excited and just listened to the instructions that my pilot gave me.

"I'm truly happy because it was my wish - to come to the Games, to win at least a bronze and to make my country proud."

Tan added: "We had every chance especially in a long race like that because anything can happen... we did try to break away a few times but it wasn't successful, so eventually we took the chance and I'm glad we did it.

"Emily worked very hard and was alert with all the instructions that were given to her. I'm very proud of her."

The pair were Singapore's most bemedalled athletes at last year's Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur with five medals, one of which was gold and Singapore's first cycling title at the biennial Games.

On Tuesday, bowler Diane Neo won silver in the women's singles TPB4 event, taking Singapore's total tally to two golds, one silver and two bronzes. The Games end on Saturday.