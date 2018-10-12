Asian Para Games: Boccia players win silver, swimmer Yip Pin Xiu receives special award

SINGAPORE - The Singapore boccia players finished second in the mixed pair BC3 final at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta on Friday (Oct 12).

Captain Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha and Toh Sze Ning, together with reserve player Faye Lim, settled for silver after losing 2-4 to Hong Kong.

Swimmer Yip Pin Xiu added another feather to her cap when she was awarded the World Para Series' Best Female Athlete award for high support needs athletes. The 26-year-old is one of only four winners in the world, and the only Asian athlete to clinch the award.

"Knowing that I'm able to be a face and (representative of) swimming in Asia, I hope to encourage more Asian para athletes to come and join the World Para Series as well," said Yip, who was honoured in a ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

Singapore will host a leg of the World Para Swimming Series next year, and she added: "I have been racing competitively for almost 15 years and the last time I got to race on home ground was (at) the Asean Para Games in 2015... I loved it, I love the home atmosphere and the home crowd, and I just hope that people will come and watch us.

"It's going to be a whole new different level - the last time was just within South-east Asia but this is (at) the international level, (where) competition is much stronger and I think it's going to be fun."

Singapore's medal haul now stands at three golds, two silvers and five bronzes.