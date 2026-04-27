Asian Games years could be moved in shake-up: reports

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This picture taken on September 8, 2025, shows a woman walking past an advertisement for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture. The Games will take place from Sept 19 to Oct 4, 2026.

HONG KONG – The Asian Games could be moved to odd-numbered years starting in 2031, so the event takes place in the 12 months leading into the Olympics, reports say, reshaping the sporting calendar.

The reported proposal would mean Asia’s biggest sporting spectacle doubling up as qualifying and preparation for the Olympics, giving it added significance.

The 2026 Asian Games in Japan from Sept 19 to Oct 4 will be unchanged, but the 2030 edition in Doha would be pushed back a year, after which the Games will be held every four years as normal but in odd years instead of even ones.

The executive board of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has approved the idea and there will now be more talks with international sports federations, China’s state Xinhua news agency said.

Specialist website Inside The Games said the proposal was discussed by the OCA in Sanya, the Chinese resort city currently hosting the Asian Beach Games.

Song Luzeng, vice-president of the OCA, told Xinhua: “It would allow the Asian Games to serve as a qualifying event for the Olympics, giving more elite athletes valuable competition opportunities and raising the overall standard of the Games.”

The OCA did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

The Asian Games is the continent’s biggest sporting event and typically involves more competitors than the Olympics.

When contacted, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said it experienced a similar adjustment in 2023 when the Hangzhou Asiad was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An SNOC spokesperson said: “If aligning the Asian Games more closely with the international sporting calendar enhances overall planning and athlete preparation, it is a move worth considering. We experienced a similar adjustment in 2023 when the Hangzhou Asian Games were postponed by a year, and we adapted accordingly.

“As one of the few nations that consistently participates across the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, South-east Asian Games, Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games, Singapore manages a particularly dense major Games calendar. Spacing the Games more evenly could help create a more balanced cycle for our athletes and stakeholders.” AFP