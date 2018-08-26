Asian Games: Shafiqah falls in semis but still makes history by claiming Singapore's first silat medal at Asiad

JAKARTA - Nurul Shafiqah Mohd Saiful remained smiling despite holding back tears of sorrow after falling 4-1 to Vietnam's Tran Thi Them at the Asian Games silat Class B (50-55kg) semi-final on Sunday (Aug 26).

After all, the 24-year-old Singaporean had clinched her country's first-ever silat medal at the Asiad and she knew there was pride to be taken in that, no matter how disappointed she felt.

Silat has been included at the 18th Asian Games as a medal sport for the first time.

Despite aggravating an old injury in her right knee during her quarter-final bout the previous day, Shafiqah had still been gunning for victory in the semi-final at the Padepokan Pencak Silat TMII venue in Jakarta.

She paused to compose herself as she spoke to media, the smile still on her face. Voice wavering, she said: "I feel I could have done much better but that was the best I did (with my injury)... I should have done in the first round what I did in the second and third."

The second and third rounds were more closely contested than the first, where Shafiqah had held back for fear of further worsening her injury. But after her first successful takedown of her 22-year-old opponent, a flip switched in her mind.

"After that, (my mind) suddenly went, 'Ah!'," said Shafiqah, who has never defeated Tran.

"And when I was fighting I realised I really had nothing to lose, so I had to just go."

She will soon begin preparations for December's World Championships, where she will take with her the most valuable lesson she has learned from her Asian outing: "That there is no such thing as fear."