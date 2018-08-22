Asian Games: S'pore bowlers Joey Yeo, Daphne Tan & Bernice Lim clinch women's trios bronze

PALEMBANG - Singapore bowlers Joey Yeo, Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim won a bronze in the Asian Games women's trios on Wednesday (Aug 22) afternoon at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre.

They chalked up a total of 4,250 pinfalls, behind Malaysia (4,326) and Chinese Taipei (4,255).

The Republic's team were seventh in a 23-strong field after the first block of three games, on the long oil pattern, in the morning, but found their form in the second block on medium oil to force their way onto the podium.

Malaysia's other threesome finished fourth (4,144), while Singapore's other team of Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng and Jazreel Tan placed ninth with a score of 3,936.

At the 2014 edition in Incheon, Singapore's keglers won one gold (women's team), two silver (women's singles, trios) and one bronze (women's all-events) medals.