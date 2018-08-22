Asian Games: S'pore bowlers Joey Yeo, Daphne Tan & Bernice Lim clinch women's trios bronze

(From left) Joey Yeo, Bernice Lim and Daphne Tan taking part in the Asian Games women's trios at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre in Palembang, Indonesia, on Aug 22, 2018.
(From left) Joey Yeo, Bernice Lim and Daphne Tan taking part in the Asian Games women's trios at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre in Palembang, Indonesia, on Aug 22, 2018.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
12 min ago
Correspondent
shamiro@sph.com.sg

PALEMBANG - Singapore bowlers Joey Yeo, Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim won a bronze in the Asian Games women's trios on Wednesday (Aug 22) afternoon at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre.

They chalked up a total of 4,250 pinfalls, behind Malaysia (4,326) and Chinese Taipei (4,255).

The Republic's team were seventh in a 23-strong field after the first block of three games, on the long oil pattern, in the morning, but found their form in the second block on medium oil to force their way onto the podium.

Malaysia's other threesome finished fourth (4,144), while Singapore's other team of Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng and Jazreel Tan placed ninth with a score of 3,936.

At the 2014 edition in Incheon, Singapore's keglers won one gold (women's team), two silver (women's singles, trios) and one bronze (women's all-events) medals.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!