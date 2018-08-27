Asian Games: Singapore's sepak takraw team clinch bronze after semi-final loss to Malaysia

PALEMBANG - The Republic's sepak takraw team clinched a bronze medal in the Asian Games men's regu competition, after their 21-8, 21-8 loss to Malaysia in the semi-finals at the Jakabaring Sport City's Ranau Hall on Monday (Aug 27).

There is no play-off for third place, so the men have been awarded joint bronze.

The sport also clinched a bronze - in the men's doubles - in the 2014 Asiad in Incheon, after a 12-year absence on the podium at the continental level.

Takraw won five bronze medals at the Asiad from 1990-2002.

