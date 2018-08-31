Asian Games: Singapore's Feng Tianwei fails to defend singles bronze after falling in last 16

JAKARTA - Singapore's Feng Tianwei lost her last- 16 women's singles match at the Asian Games on Friday (Aug 31) falling 13-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 to South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee.

The Singaporean, who was the defending bronze medallist from the 2014 edition, had lost to the same opponent during the women's team quarter-finals at the Jakarta International Expo on Monday.

After the match, a disappointed Feng told The Straits Times: "Today, I feel my performance was average. The main thing is, the opponent was playing more ferociously, I couldn't keep up with her pace.

"From this competition, I saw some areas in which I'm still lacking, so moving forward, I have to train hard to address these, (for example) I must be more aggressive."

Compatriot Yu Mengyu and men's singles paddler Gao Ning will compete in their respective round of 16 singles matches on Friday.