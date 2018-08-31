Asian Games: Singapore's Feng Tianwei fails to defend singles bronze after falling in last 16

Singapore’s Feng Tianwei reacts after losing the match to Korea’s Jeon Jihee in table tennis women’s singles round of 16 at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, on Aug 31, 2018.
Singapore's Feng Tianwei reacts after losing the match to Korea's Jeon Jihee in table tennis women's singles round of 16 at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, on Aug 31, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
JAKARTA - Singapore's Feng Tianwei lost her last- 16 women's singles match at the Asian Games on Friday (Aug 31) falling 13-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 to South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee.

The Singaporean, who was the defending bronze medallist from the 2014 edition, had lost to the same opponent during the women's team quarter-finals at the Jakarta International Expo on Monday.

After the match, a disappointed Feng told The Straits Times: "Today, I feel my performance was average. The main thing is, the opponent was playing more ferociously, I couldn't keep up with her pace.

"From this competition, I saw some areas in which I'm still lacking, so moving forward, I have to train hard to address these, (for example) I must be more aggressive."

Compatriot Yu Mengyu and men's singles paddler Gao Ning will compete in their respective round of 16 singles matches on Friday.

