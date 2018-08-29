Asian Games: Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low secure gold in women's 49erFX with one race to spare

JAKARTA - Singapore's sailors have won a gold at the Asian Games in Indonesia, even before the last day of racing on Friday (Aug 31).

The pair of Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low secured the women's 49erFX title on Wednesday, after posting an insurmountable lead of 13 net points after 14 races. They have won all 14 races so far.

China's He Xian and Yu Xuebin were a distant second with 37 net points, while India's Varsha Gautham and Sweta Shervegar were level on points and third in the five-nation fleet.

"It feels good after quite a few days of racing... the racing conditions were quite nice, although we didn't have the best air quality," said Lim.

The result is the icing on the cake for Lim, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday. She said: "I spent my day racing, but the team got me a cheesecake and it was a pretty nice one."