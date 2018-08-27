Asian Games: Silver medals for Singapore's silat exponents Nurzuhairah, Ferdous

SINGAPORE - Sheik Ferdous Sheik Alau'ddin won Singapore pencak silat's first silver medal in the tanding (match) category at the Asian Games, after he was beaten 5-0 by Indonesian Aji Bangkit Pamungkas in his Class I (85-90kg) final on Monday (Aug 27 ) afternoon at the Padepokan Pencak Silat TMII venue in Jakarta.

In a tense match, Ferdous, 22, fell behind in the third and final round, as Aji made clean connections with a flurry of kicks to the Singaporean's body. Ferdous is the second of local silat great Sheik Alau'ddin's six children.

Earlier in the morning, Nurzuhairah Yazid had won Singapore's silat's first silver medal at the Asian Games, in the women's tunggal (singles) artistic category.

Nurzuhairah, 20, scored 445 points for her routine, to finish behind Indonesia's Puspa Arumsari, who scored 467. The bronze medal went to Filipina Cherry May Regaldo, who scored 444.

Silat is an Asiad medal sport for the first time in Indonesia.

Nurul Shafiqah Mohd Saiful clinched the Republic's first medal in the sport - a joint-bronze medal - in the women's Class B (50-55kg) match category on Sunday.

She was followed later in the day by Siti Khadijah Mohd Shahrem and Sheik Farhan Sheik Alau'ddin, who both also won joint bronze medals in the women's Class C (55-60kg) and the men's Class J (90-95kg), respectively.