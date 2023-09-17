Asian Games profile: The swimmer who won’t stop

Do you know when you’re swimming fast?

There are a few signs. If I am catching the water and if I am feeling the water. If I’m not that tired, that kind of feeling. But some of my best races I actually didn’t know that I would hit that time. For my SEA Games 50m freestyle it happened faster than I could process.

What’s been the toughest part of balancing National Service and swimming?

To stay motivated continuously. It’s like you build yourself up to a certain level and then something hits me. One instance was when I had to go to Thailand for three weeks for NS, an overseas exercise, so that drops you down again. So it’s like on and off, where I worked so hard to hit a certain level and then dropped back. So it’s up and down movements which are quite irritating... and I feel like being motivated to keep doing that over and over is the toughest part.

For the last Olympics you missed qualification by .1 of a second. How did you deal with that?

At first I was very sad. I actually had two tries. The first try in the morning I missed by .1. The second try was at night. I swam twice at night, one by myself, where I hit the same time again. So it was quite sad. I actually deferred my NS by eight months just to have a shot at it. So I came out of the pool thinking, ‘Oh, I wasted these eight months’. But after a while after speaking to my family, my coaches, my friends, it was worth a shot. If I didn’t take it, I wouldn’t have known that I would have missed. That helped me to move forward in a sense where I didn’t want to feel like that again.

Did you cry?

Yah, I teared a bit.

What’s the single hardest set you’ve done?

(It) was under Sonya (Porter, Singapore Aquatics’ swimming technical director). When I first came to the National Training Centre, my first Saturday training we did 8 x 800m. It was descending in a sense where in the first 800m, the last 100 will be a max effort. And the second one, the last 200 is the max effort. So it goes all the way to the last one where the last 800 will just be... hang on for dear life (laughs).