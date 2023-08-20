Asian Games omission definitely a bummer, says Joseph Schooling

SINGAPORE – Three-time Asian Games gold medallist Joseph Schooling said his omission from the Hangzhou Asiad “definitely was a bummer”, adding that he was still undecided about his future.

“I think any meet that you can’t get into definitely weighs on you,” the 28-year-old said, after taking part in the experienced amateur category of the Professional Triathletes Organisation’s (PTO) inaugural Asian Open at the Marina Bay area on Sunday.

“But at the same time, there’s always something else, so at the end of the day, I’ll be cheering my team on as hard as I can. I’m sure they’ll bring back a lot of medals, and we’ll be equally as proud.”

At the last Asiad in Indonesia five years ago, Schooling retained the 100m butterfly title in a Games record of 51.04sec before picking up the 50m butterfly gold. He also won two relay bronzes.

Schooling had met the qualifying times for the 50m and 100m fly and 100m free for the Hangzhou Asiad and was named in the initial list released in April 2022, before Covid-19 issues led to the postponement of the continental Games to Sept 23-Oct 8, 2023.

When the final contingent was announced earlier in August, he did not make the cut. Singapore Aquatics said “two swimmers emerged ahead of Joseph on the back of faster times clocked during the selection window”.

In Hangzhou, Singapore will be represented by Teong Tzen Wei and Mikkel Lee in the men’s 50m fly, and Teong and Quah Zheng Wen in the men’s 100m fly. Quah and Jonathan Tan could also swim in the men’s 100m free.

When asked about his future, Schooling, who will complete his full-time national service in January 2024, said he was still undecided.

The 2016 Olympic champion said: “I’m still thinking about it. Let’s see. I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to give you guys a more direct answer sooner rather than later.

“But for right now, I’m just enjoying the atmosphere. Getting out over here, reminding myself how much fun it can be, racing today.”

The PTO Asian Open saw international triathletes such as Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Kristian Blummenfelt and Ironman world champion Gustav Iden competing in the pro category of the 100km race.

In Sunday morning’s experienced amateur category, Schooling competed in the 2km swim segment against others such as compatriots Luke Tan, Shermaine Tung, Kathlyn Yeo and Nicholas Rachmadi.