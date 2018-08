JAKARTA (Xinhua) - Lindswell Kwok of Indonesia won the first wushu gold for the host at the 2018 Asian Games in women's Taijiquan and Taijijian Combined here on Monday (Aug 20).

Known as "the South-east Asian Wushu Queen", Kwok scored a total of 19.50 points to take the gold, consigning Hong Kong's Uen Ying to second place with 19.42.

Agatha Wong of the Philippines won bronze with 19.36 in the event.