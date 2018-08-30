Asian Games: Kayakers Lucas Teo and Brandon Ooi finish fourth in the men's K2 1000m final

PALEMBANG - Singapore kayakers Lucas Teo and Brandon Ooi finished fourth in the Asian Games men's K2 1000m final on Thursday (Aug 30) morning.

The duo clocked 3minutes 31.123seconds at the lake at the Jakabaring Sports City, while China's Zhang Dong and Bu Tingkai (3min 23.601sec) pipped Kazakhstan's Ilya Golendov and Andrey Yerguchyov (3:23.815) for the gold medal.

Uzbekistan's Shakhriyor Makhkamov and Shokhrukhbek Azamov (3:26.273) claimed the bronze medal.

The Singapore pair finished some five seconds behind the Uzbeks, but posted the best result by a Singapore team at the Asian Games to date.

"The least we were expecting at the Games was to finish sixth," said Ooi. "If we were third, we'd be out there celebrating like crazy, but this is fourth, just out (of the medals). You're happy because it's better than previous results, but you're a bit (disappointed)."

"It's mixed feelings."

Earlier in the day, Singapore's Deborah Saw finished seventh in the kayaking women's K1 500m final in 2:13.248.

China's Li Yue (1:59.468) claimed gold in the event, while Iran's Hediye Kazemi (2:02.280) and South Korea's Lee Sun-ja (2:02.532) took silver and bronze respectively.