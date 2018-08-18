Asian Games: Joseph Schooling hungry to show he's back to winning ways

JAKARTA - Joseph Schooling satisfied his own hunger for Olympic gold when he triumphed in the 100m butterfly final in Rio two years ago. Now, the 23-year-old has shed 4kg and is hungry for something else as he enters the 18th Asian Games: proof that he has regained his winning ways.

At the last Asiad in 2014, Schooling arrived in Incheon on the back of clinching Singapore's first-ever Commonwealth Games swimming medal (a silver in the 100m butterfly). He went on to win a gold (100m fly), silver (50m fly) and bronze (200m fly) in South Korea.

Here in Jakarta, where the swimming competition begins on Sunday (Aug 19), he is seeking to prove to himself that he is "back on track" following an abysmal two years after his historic achievement in Rio.

Schooling, whose first event is the 50m freestyle on Tuesday (Aug 21), said: "I don't really care about outside pressure, the only pressure I care about is the pressure I put on myself.

"I've been feeling good in practice, so we'll see what happens."

National training centre head coach Gary Tan feels Schooling has done a good job of shutting criticism out, adding: "There are elevated expectations for him but the one thing going for him is he's quietly working hard and keeping swimming as his top priority.

"His head is in the right place, it's just a matter of him putting it together and trusting the process he's put in place."

Tan is optimistic about how the Republic's 25 swimmers will fare at the Asiad, especially the men's relays, whom he is expecting to "raise the bar".

"We are still the underdogs on the relay front, but you never know - I think our boys can step up to the occasion," said the two-time Olympian.

"If they click right and get their formula right, I hope we can give (China and Japan) a run for their money."

The Republic won bronze in the men's 4x200m free relay in 2014, aided by the disqualification of third-placed South Korea after Park Tae-hwan failed a drugs test.

But it is the shorter relays, 4x100m free and 4x100m medley, where Singapore's chances are strongest.

At last year's Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, led by Schooling, Singapore won both in national and meet records of 3min 17.85sec and 3:37.46. This is comfortably inside the bronze medal times of Hong Kong (3:22.45) and Uzbekistan (3:43.54) at the 2014 Asiad.

The absence of two-time Asian Games champion Tao Li, who won a silver (50m fly) and bronze (100m fly) four years ago, has left a hole in the women's team but Tan remained optimistic others were ready to step up.

He said: "The sense of it is that the girls are swimming well and I'm quietly confident of personal bests for certain events."

Five-time 50m free SEA Games champion Amanda Lim is seeking to lower her personal best of 25.38sec , which she met at the national championships in June without resting or tapering. Her time currently ranks her joint-11th among her female Asian counterparts this year.

Team-mate Roanne Ho clocked 31.31sec in the 50m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games in April, an effort which puts her sixth in Asia this season.

The week-long competition at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre will also be an important benchmark to gauge the national swimmers' progress ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Of Singapore's 13 teen swimmers, four - Zachary Tan, Cherlyn Yeoh, Darren Chua and Jonathan Tan - are making their major Games debut at the Asiad.

Tan said: "It's good to let us see where they are comparatively with the seniors. There's a good mix of youth and seasoned campaigners, and it's about how we integrate the two in preparation for bigger things as well as leading up to Tokyo."

He added: "We want to go there with the expectation of making improvements on all our swims. It's just ensuring that we understand how we adapt and deal with the different situations and how we measure up on the world stage."