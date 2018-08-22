Asian Games: Jasmine Ser third, Martina Veloso eighth in women's 50m rifle three-positions qualifiers

PALEMBANG - Singapore's air rifle shooters Jasmine Ser and Martina Veloso have both qualified for the final of the Asian Games women's 50m three-positions event on Wednesday (Aug 22) afternoon, following the qualifiers the same morning.

Veloso's 1,160 total saw her take the eighth and final qualifying spot, with Ser's 1,171 putting her in third position. Mongolia's Nandinzaya Gankhuyag topped the field with a Games record in the qualifiers of 1,175, while her team-mate Narantuya Chuluunbadrakh was second overall with 1,173.

The Singaporean pair started poorly in the kneeling segment; the 27-year-old Ser shot a 383 of a possible 400, while Veloso, 18, fared slightly better with 384. But the women dug deep and found steely resolve to drag themselves back into medal contention.

Ser surged up the 33-strong field, firing a near-perfect 398 in the prone position before cruising across the line with a 390 in the standing position.

Veloso was less convincing (prone: 392, standing:384), but did enough to get her foot in the door of the final, later at 2.30pm Singapore time.

Ser will look to do better than her fourth-place finish at the last Asiad in 2014, while Veloso could well announce her arrival in the event, if she makes the podium in what is her debut in the event.