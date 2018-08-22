Asian Games: Japan beat five-time defending champions China for first women's badminton team title in 48 years

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Top seeds Japan beat China 3-1 in the final of the women's team event on Wednesday (Aug 22) to secure the country's first badminton gold medal at an Asian Games since 1998.

The victory also means China were prevented from winning a sixth consecutive gold in the event.

Japan's top player and world No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi struggled in the opening match, losing to China's Chen Yufei 21-15, 21-12.

However, Japan roared back to win three matches on the trot, first through Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the doubles over Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan, before Nozomi Okuhara beat He Bingjiao 21-16, 19-21, 21-15 to give Japan the lead.

Olympic doubles champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi sealed victory with a 21-16, 21-11 win over Huang Dongping and Zheng Yu.

"China's our biggest rival and I am extremely pleased to win this," Takahashi told reporters.

The win brings Japan their first women's team gold since 1970.

"I believe winning against China means we are a real world champion," said Japan's coach Park Joo Bong.

The women's team medal was the first contested in the badminton competition, which the Chinese are expected to dominate in Jakarta.

They won four golds in the previous Games in Incheon four years ago.

China were playing hosts Indonesia in the men's team final.