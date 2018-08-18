Asian Games: Indonesia welcomes continent for 18th Asiad with spectacular opening ceremony

JAKARTA - The biggest Asian Games in history opened on Saturday (Aug 18) night as Indonesia welcomed the continent's top athletes to Jakarta and Palembang.

At the capital's Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, 40,000 spectators were entertained by a opening ceremony that featured cultural performances and pyrotechnics on a 120m-long stage, built manually by artists from Jakarta and Bandung, and in the shape of a towering mountain. The Games was later declared open by Indonesian president Joko Widodo.

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) president Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah noted that significance of the 18th edition, with warring neighbours North and South Korea marching together, and expressed pride that Kuwait was allowed to compete at the Games under the Kuwaiti flag.

He added: "Athletes, now it's your time to shine... fight, enjoy and never give up."

Some 600km away in co-host city Palembang, things were more low key but the 1,500 strong crowd at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium were glued to the big screens that beamed the action in Jakarta.

The quadrennial Asiad is the largest multi-sports event outside the Olympics and it is the first time the Games are co-hosted by two cities with a record 11,000 athletes from 45 countries competing in 40 sports.



The opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 18, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Besides an almost full roster of Olympic sports, jujitsu, sport-climbing, roller sport and paragliding will feature at the Asiad for the first time while canoe polo and e-sports are included as demonstration sports - a nod to the OCA's push towards younger audiences.

The battle for medals will be closely watched as the 845-strong Chinese delegation, which includes 19 Olympic champions, are aiming to top the standings for the 10th successive time.



Gymnast and flagbearer Hoe Wah Toon leads the Singapore delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta on Aug 18, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Among their ranks are star swimmer Sun Yang and shuttler Lin Dan while other world class talents include South Korean footballer Son Heung-min, badminton world champion Kento Momota of Japan and Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph

Schooling.

The Republic's 51 athletes and officials were led by flag bearer Hoe Wah Toon during the march out.

The 29-year-old gymnast, who is competing in his final Games: "It was really exhilarating to wave the flag when Singapore was marching in, but all I could think of was 'Don't trip and don't let the flag curl.'

"I'm proud to represent my country, my sport, and all the fellow Athletes who have worked so hard to get to these games."