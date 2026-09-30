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Asian Games crowds in spotlight as only 998 turn up to see hosts in 50,000-capacity stadium

South Korean players react after losing to Japan in the women's football semi-final match at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sept 29.

NAGOYA, Japan - Under 1,000 spectators watched Asian Games host Japan beat South Korea in the women’s football semi-finals at a 50,000-capacity stadium, highlighting the struggle to generate interest in some events.

It came hours after organisers in Aichi-Nagoya said on Sept 29 that more than one million tickets had been sold for the continent’s biggest sporting spectacular.

Japanese organisers have been on the defensive over attendances ever since the opening ceremony on Sept 19 took place in front of thousands of empty seats.

Officials said on that occasion that the threat of a typhoon had put people off, and heavy rain fell from Sept 27 until Sept 29.

While some competitions have played out to healthy crowds, others have struggled to attract fans.

The first women’s football semi-final on Sept 29 at the stadium in Shizuoka, a venue for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, saw North Korea beat China 2-0 in front of an official attendance of 564.

With rain falling steadily, 998 people then saw the hosts defeat South Korea by the same scoreline.

Japan and North Korea will meet for gold on Oct 2 at the same stadium.

Speaking on Sept 26, local Asian Games organisers admitted they were “not satisfied” with ticket sales after the men’s and women’s 100m races, the blue riband athletics events, took place in front of rows of empty seats.

“We will keep aiming for full stadiums, keep selling tickets and work to make sure people who have secured seats actually come,” said Satoshi Murate, secretary-general of the Asian Games organising committee, in response to a question from AFP news agency.

In a press release late on Sept 29, organisers said the overall ticket sales rate was expected to be more than 70%.

AFP has contacted the local organising committee for comment. AFP