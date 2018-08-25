Asian Games: Constance Lien wins silver medal in women's ju-jitsu, Singapore's first in sport

JAKARTA - Singapore's Constance Lien clinched a silver medal in the women's jujitsu 62kg final on Saturday (Aug 25) after she lost 4-2 on points to South Korean Kira Sung.

The sport is making its debut at the Asian Games and the 19-year-old Lien's feat at the Jakarta Convention Center Assembly Hall will ensure her place in the Republic's sporting history.

A former schools swimmer, she picked up the sport in 2015 and her best result was a fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Abu Dhabi World Competition.

Singapore's tally at the 18th Asiad stands at two gold, two silver and six bronze medals.

At the 2014 Incheon edition, Singapore's haul was five gold, six silver and 13 bronze medals.

The best performance came from the 2006 Doha Games with Singapore bagging eight golds, seven silvers and 12 bronzes.