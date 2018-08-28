Asian Games: Chinese twins Jiang Wenwen and Tingting win artistic swimming duet title

JAKARTA (Xinhua) - China's Jiang Wenwen and Jiang Tingting wrote their names into the Asian Games record books after winning the women's duet in artistic swimming here on Tuesday (Aug 28).

The Jiang twins, 32, are the oldest artistic swimmers in Asian Games history, and won five gold medals between the 2006 and 2010 Asian Games, including two duet titles.

They returned to the pool in 2016 after the pair both had children and took a two-year break from competition.

With the theme of "Flamingo and Swan", the Jiangs dominated the technical and free routine with a total of 186.5101 points and wrapped up their sixth Asian Games gold medal.

Japan's Yukiko Inui and Megumu Yoshida finished second with a score of 182.3363 and the Kazakh pair of Yekaterina Nemich and Alexandra Nemich came third with a score of 170.8845.

Singapore's Debbie Soh and Rachel Thean were seventh in an 11-strong field with a 149.9593 score.

"We are satisfied that we showed our best during the competition, we improved on the difficulties of the routines. We did a great job! We are our own biggest competitors," Jiang Wenwen said.

"We are honoured and lucky to work with a great team, including our experienced coaches, friendly team-mates and family members, especially our daughters," Jiang Tingting said.

The Jiang sisters returned to the pool in 2016 ahead of the 2017 National Games where they won in the duet section. They also competed at the 2017 Fina World Championships in Budapest and won two silver medals.

"Since we returned to the pool, we kept training everyday and improved on our conditioning so we could be stronger than ever. We did this so we could deal with more difficult routines," Jiang Wenwen said.