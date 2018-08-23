Asian Games: China survive partisan home crowd to beat Indonesia 3-1 for badminton men's team title

JAKARTA (Xinhua) - The Chinese shuttlers survived a heated atmosphere to beat hosts Indonesia 3-1 in the men's team final at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Aug 22) evening.

The Chinese men's team, the 2018 Thomas Cup winners, won the title for the sixth time, and undoubtedly made amends for their loss to South Korea in Incheon four years ago.

After he lost the first game 21-14 to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, China's Shi Yuqi had to save two match points in the second game before he won 23-21.

The two players were neck-and-neck in the first half of the rubber, but after cutting the deficit to one point at 15-16, Ginting appeared to suffer a hamstring injury and called for a medical time-out.

Ginting was further hampered afterwards and could not completely make his moves, but still had match point at 20-19 due to Shi's error.

However, the Indonesian's injury got worse as Shi forced the rubber into deuce, and the former decided to give up at 20-21, and had to be stretchered off.

"I became more concentrated when fighting back in the second game, trying not to concede too many errors. I fully trusted myself and fought until the end," Shi pointed out.

In a highly-anticipated doubles clash, world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen failed to stop world No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from claiming a 21-17, 21-18 victory.

Chen Long put China in front again as the Olympic champion prevailed on 20-year-old Jonatan Christie in three games.

After building a 7-3 lead into the first game, Chen had several misjudgements, allowing his opponent to turn the proceedings. He surrendered a 19-17 advantage to lose the opening game 21-19.

Chen regrouped to win the second game 21-16, and won the deciding game 21-18 for the match.

"My team-mates told me to fight every ball against my opponent," Chen said. "Whenever I led or trailed, they showed me full support. I was quite happy about winning for the team."

Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan, the 2017 world champions, sealed China's title after upsetting Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-18, 17-21, 21-18 in the fourth match.

Chinese Taipei and Japan shared the bronze medals of the men's team event.