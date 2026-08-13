Asian Games chef de mission Kosei Inoue eyes Japan success as host

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Japan is welcoming back the Asian Games for the first time since 1994 in Hiroshima.

KYODO – Japan’s chef de mission Kosei Inoue believes sporting success as the host of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games starting in September will have a lasting impact on the country’s future generations.

Japan is welcoming back the Asian Games for the first time since 1994 in Hiroshima. The event will also mark its first major multi-sport competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when most venues had no spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I feel sorry that people who support athletes, and children, have not been able to see them perform live,” the 48-year-old said recently.

“Seeing athletes push themselves to the human limit can provide huge motivation, impact and encouragement. We’ll strive to pass on the legacy that we couldn’t five years ago to the next generations.”

After serving as vice-chef de mission at the last Asian Games in 2023 in Hangzhou, China, as well as at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is a renewed responsibility for the 2000 Sydney Olympics judo gold medallist in the men’s under-100-kilogram class.

“I’m getting excited but also feeling the pressure,” said Inoue, who as a coach guided Japan’s men’s judo team to a record five golds at the Tokyo Games, on leading the home delegation.

“It’s a huge chance to raise the profile (of the Asian Games) as we play host and we’ll be giving everything to make it a success.”

The Sept 19 to Oct 4 Games in Aichi Prefecture centring around Nagoya will be a precious opportunity for athletes aiming for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, while for those competing in non-Olympic sports, it may be the biggest stage of their careers.

“There’s no doubt performances this time will be the ones to build on toward the Los Angeles Olympics in two years’ time,” said Inoue, who wants Japan to beat 52 golds and 188 medals overall from Hangzhou.

“There are extremely attractive sports which are not competed at the Olympics, and people who are giving everything for the Asian Games. I’m sure people will get to see fun games one after another. I want athletes to believe in their possibilities.”

The Japanese Olympic Committee will continue to provide a help desk for athletes to deal with online abuse, as was the case at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games in February, and Inoue is hopeful that the athletes’ performances will help nurture more interest in sports. KYODO NEWS