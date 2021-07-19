Asian duo top picks right off the bat

OAKLAND • Japan and South Korea strut in as favourites at the Tokyo Olympics baseball tournament after drafting the top players from their domestic leagues while the other four competing countries will rely on minor leaguers and veterans past their prime.

Cuba have won three of the five Olympic baseball gold medals on offer since it became part of the programme in 1992, but failed to qualify for Tokyo after defections by several top players.

That has opened up the field in baseball's first appearance at the Olympics since 2008, when South Korea denied the Cubans a fourth gold.

Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States has barred participation by its players, including batting leaders Shohei Ohtani of Japan and Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr.

The restriction - aimed at avoiding a mid-season stoppage - has robbed all six competing teams of elite players but has had more of an impact on the United States, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Israel.

Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan and the Korea Baseball Organisation (KBO) will pause for the Olympics.

While the contrasting stance of the leagues is not new, South Korea and Japan come into the Olympics with their players having largely been less affected by Covid-19 lockdowns.

NPB played 120 games last year, and South Korea its full 144-game slate. MLB held a 60-game season, well below its typical 162 while US minor leagues and the Mexican League were cancelled last year.

"NPB is one of the most excellent leagues in the world," said Japan manager Atsunori Inaba.

"Daily experience in games at high level will surely make the players their best."

In a bid to speed up the pace of play, pitchers for the first time will be held to 20-second limits between throws and mid-inning breaks will be capped at 90 seconds unless broadcasters make special requests.

20 Seconds' limit between pitches at the Tokyo Olympics.

90 Seconds' cap on mid-innings break.

There will also be a mercy rule in non-medal games, to end the game if a team is losing by 15 or more runs after at least five innings of batting, or losing by 10 or more runs after at least seven innings.

While all teams are robbed of fervent support from fans as spectators are banned because of Covid-19 concerns, Japan could at least benefit from not having to travel.

Mexico plan to practise at 3am in the five days before their 14-hour flight to Tokyo, borrowing a preparation technique from boxers who compete overseas.

Familiarity with a more pitcher-friendly ball than is used in the West may also aid Japan, who will also benefit from the fact their players know one another so well: five of their 24 players hail from one NPB team alone.

Inaba's roster includes the NPB's home run leader and some of its toughest pitchers, including Masahiro Tanaka, but he declined to declare Japan favourites, saying each country could contend.

South Korea has the KBO's top batters by average and on-base plus slugging percentage, though a young pitching staff.

Israel is in an Olympic team sport for the first time since football in 1976. Its roster includes MLB free agents and even an MLB coach. Mexico manager Benjamin Gil is looking for big contributions from minor leaguers including pitcher Hector Velazquez and one-time MLB standout Adrian Gonzalez, who currently plays for Gil's Guadalajara team.

"He is the most productive first baseman in the league. He has erased any doubt that he can still play," said Gil.

The US and Dominican rosters are still unclear, with potential players bouncing between MLB and the minors.

REUTERS