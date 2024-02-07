Asian Cup final a step too far for South Korea and Jurgen Klinsmann’s ‘zombie football’

AL RAYYAN – South Korea’s late comebacks at the Asian Cup had earned them the tag of playing ‘zombie football’ after they always came back to life when they appeared dead, but it could also describe how they stumbled and eventually fell in the semi-final.

South Korea rode their luck when they scored goals after the 90th minute in four straight matches, with late strikes in the last 16 and quarter-finals forcing extra time against Saudi Arabia and Australia, respectively.

But in Tuesday’s semi-final, Jurgen Klinsmann’s side were beaten by a hard-working Jordan team who claimed a famous 2-0 win which saw the West Asian side advance to the final for the first time.

South Korea began their campaign as one of the pre-tournament favourites, but the team made up of several Europe-based players led by Son Heung-min were second best on the night as Jordan extended the east Asian side’s 64-year trophy drought.

“I am really sorry to our supporters. We all did our best, but we’re really sorry that our mistakes led to this kind of result,” a dejected Son said.

South Korea’s fatigue after twice going to extra time worked in Jordan’s favour, but the manner in which the Middle Eastern side dismantled their opponents was solid proof that Hussein Ammouta’s well-drilled team had done their homework.

For all the talent at Klinsmann’s disposal, his team seemed less than the sum of their parts, conceding in every single game while their attack relied on flashes of individual brilliance. It was primarily their resilience and fitness, the energy to keep going when their opponents began to tire, that dragged the two-time champions into the semi-final.

South Korea had no answer to Jordan’s constant press while Son was once again stifled as the Tottenham Hotspur forward finished the tournament without a goal from open play.

“I have no regrets, I was giving everything. It was a really tough competition. The level of Asian football is getting higher,” Son added.

Klinsmann has been an unpopular appointment for many fans back home in South Korea because of his refusal to live in the country and his coaching record, which has never matched his stellar playing career. Although he took responsibility for their exit, he said he would not resign amid pressure and criticism.

The German, who came into the tournament vowing to win South Korea’s first Asian Cup since 1960, has been questioned constantly about his demeanour in the dugout and for smiling when things went awry.

“While the players showed their disappointment and forced smiles, Klinsmann’s face was filled with laughter. It was a scene that was extremely perplexing to comprehend, considering he is the coach of the Korean national team,” said the Sports Hankook website.

He was questioned again after he was seen smiling as he shook hands with Ammouta and congratulated the Jordan team, who he said deserved to go through to the final.

“For me, it’s normal to congratulate the other team and the coach when they were better. It’s a sign of respect. If you say I shouldn’t smile, then we have different approaches,” the 1990 World Cup winner said.

“I am very disappointed, I’m angry because we should have done better tonight. I’m certainly not walking around tonight now and smiling. But there are reasons why we lost this game and we should accept that.”

He was backed publicly by some of his players, primarily by Son, who said the 59-year-old coach will become “even stronger”. But the reaction of fans and media was scathing, saying the Jordan collapse was just the latest example of questionable tactics and team selections.

South Korea’s MK Sports website said Klinsmann’s team had given “a pitiful performance”.

“They made Jordan look like Brazil. It wasn’t even an inspiring match. South Korea were beaten without even putting up a fight,” it said.

South Korea return to World Cup qualifying in March when they face Thailand home and away, having made a positive start to that campaign with two wins out of two. REUTERS, AFP