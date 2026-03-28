Ashwin becomes first India international to join US Major League

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March 28 - Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the first India international to appear in U.S.-based Major League Cricket (MLC), after San Francisco Unicorns announced his signing on Saturday for the Twenty20 competition's 2026 season.

Ashwin, who represented India in 287 matches across all formats and took 765 wickets, retired from international cricket in 2024 and ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career last year.

The 39-year-old, India's second-highest wicket-taker in test cricket behind Anil Kumble, was set to play for Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League, but missed out due to a knee injury.

“Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player to compete in Major League Cricket is a major responsibility that I fully embrace," Ashwin said in a statement.

"My absolute focus is to help this franchise win games and push for its first championship, while also putting on a spectacular brand of cricket for the Bay Area fans.”

The MLC begins its fourth season on June 18. REUTERS