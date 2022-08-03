Asean Para Games: Gold for Wong Zhi Wei as Singapore's swimmers earn four medals

SINGAPORE - The Republic's swimmers at the Asean Para Games in Solo enjoyed a fruitful Wednesday (Aug 3) morning in the pool at the Jatidiri Sports Complex, claiming four medals and setting four personal bests, which included three national records and one Games record.

Wong Zhi Wei won gold in the men's freestyle S13 in 1min 0.07sec, ahead of Vietnam's Quoc Phi Tran (1:02.41) and Thailand's Memetta Noi (1:11.380). The 20-year-old Singaporean's time is a new Games record and national record.

Colin Soon, meanwhile, picked up a silver in the S12 freestyle, clocking 1:03.10. Maulana Rifky Yavianda of Indonesia won gold in 56.73sec, while Thailand's Withetsuksom Anan finished with the bronze in 1:03.63.

Colin, who is 17 and making his APG debut, had won gold in the men's SB12 100m breaststroke on Monday.

Another Singapore teen, Darren Chan, picked up his second bronze medal of the Solo APG when he finished third in the men's 100m freestyle S14, clocking a new national record of 1:00.27. Malaysia's Ethan Yin won gold in 56.69sec while Thailand's Wachirawit In-Choo won silver in 57.78sec.

Barely 90 minutes after that race, 19-year-old Chan set another national record, this time in the 100m fly S14, with a 1:05.66 effort, which placed him fourth.

Chan had also earlier picked up a bronze in the 50m fly S14 on Tuesday.

Singapore's fourth medal came through Danielle Moi, who won bronze in the women's 100m freestyle S14, clocking 1:07.49. Thailand's Nattharinee Khajhonmatha won gold in 1:02.33 while Indonesia's Syuci Indriani took silver in 1:04.17.

In the same event, compatriot Nicole Fu finished sixth with a personal best of 1:15.93.