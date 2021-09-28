As young stars take over sport, the old try to resist

His hips are 78 years old but Mick Jagger can still dance. Keith Richards is a 77-year-old grandad but can still play a mean guitar. On Sunday, undaunted by age, their legendary group started its No Filter tour across America. These old stones keep rolling on.

Musicians rarely retire and writers stay for a lifetime, but sport is a crueller land. You can't just hang around, you get overtaken, dropped and gradually forgotten.