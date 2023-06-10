As S’pore horse racing rides into sunset, it leaves us with sadness but great tales for grandkids

Shock. Disbelief. Anger. Sadness. There were no good feelings when it became official that racing in Singapore would cease in 16 months’ time.

Like most racing fans, I had heard the news on Monday evening and it was a good enough reason to make tracks to my local pub for a Happy Hour drink.

I was hoping it would help ease the numbness I felt.

At the pub, there was nothing happy about the evening.

I was not alone. My “kakis”, seated at the bar, had also heard the news. That the Singapore Turf Club at Kranji would cease operations after Oct 5, 2024. They, too, were gutted.

And they were not diehard punters. Or big-time gamblers. They were regular blokes who, on raceday and for years, enjoyed having a flutter on a horse whose name appealed. Or whose racing silks were in his wife’s favourite colour.

Silly, frivolous stuff like that.

If the news killed our mood, we wondered just how it affected the people directly involved in the day-to-day stuff at the racecourse.

We felt sorry for those who were going to lose their jobs. Riding boys. Grooms. The odd-job man. Even the local farrier.

Most of them did not have much of an education. Their jobs had been handed down through generations. Where on this small island were they ever going to find work with horses?

We talked about the expats. The trainers and their staff. The jockeys. Some had taken up Singapore citizenship and sent their kids to do national service, believing – so wrongly – that they had a job for life and a good future in their adopted country.

For them, it is now back to the drawing board and it is not a pretty picture.

We tried to lighten things by talking about the “old” trainers and jockeys.

There was Ivan Allan who in 1983 took bullets to the chest from, what we reckoned, was an angry bookmaker.

Thankfully, he survived and was able to continue his battles with other legendary trainers like Teh Choon Beng and Malcolm Thwaites, Colin Tulloh and the Van Breukelens – Rinus, Eddie and Marinus.