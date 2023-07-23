As Paris Olympics loom, hotel industry has reservations

PARIS, FRANCE – While accommodating potential Olympic visitors is one topic to fret about 12 months ahead of the Paris Games, there are also concerns that the sports showpiece could exacerbate existing issues for one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations.

The Ile de France region, which includes historic suburbs such as Seine-Saint-Denis, home of the main Olympic sites, and Versailles, is neck-and-neck with London as the most-visited city in Europe.

The question is whether the Games will be a boon for the hotel sector, for visitors and for the locals.

Hotel professionals point to the risk of a “bad buzz” if the Games fail, yet they also warn that, following the example of previous hosts, the Olympics are certain to drive up prices for years to come.

“With the expected peak in visitor numbers, it’s clear that the Paris hotel network, which is much larger than that of Rio or Athens, will be saturated,” Mr Vanguelis Panayotis, president of specialist consultancy MKG Consulting, told AFP.

“At the Rio Olympics in 2016, Airbnb helped to increase accommodation capacity. And at the Athens Olympics in 2004, large cruise liners were put in the port to cover accommodation needs,” he said.

Yet with the tourist industry growing, Paris is well supplied with hotel rooms.

‘100% rise’

In terms of “hotel density, Paris and its region are superior to New York and very well positioned compared to London”, said Mr Vincent Bollaert, Director of France for property specialists Knight Frank.

“We have a very high level of tourism: 45 million tourists staying here every year, and an extra 15 to 20 million are expected for the Olympic Games,” said.

Mr Panayotis adds an element of doubt.

“Some of the capital’s usual clientele are not likely to come. They are not interested in being in the rush of the Olympic Games,’ he said.

“In London in 2012, there was no visitor boom, but those who came for the Games were prepared to pay much more: prices rose by 100 per cent and more, and they remained higher in subsequent years.”

The Ile de France hotel network is growing, said Mr Bollaert.

It has some 2,100 establishments with 124,000 rooms and “has attracted 1.3 billion euros (about S$1.9 billion) in investment, an increase of 35 per cent compared to 2019, before the pandemic”, he said.

“In the run-up to the Olympic Games, around 150 new establishments, or 5,000 additional rooms, will be added to the total.”

There is also the concern that those who come do not enjoy their visit.