As Carlos Alcaraz trains for Australian Open glory, qualifiers try just to get a spot

– The playful maestro in a blue, No. 23 Los Angeles Lakers vest is practising his golf putting down the doubles alley of a legendary tennis court in Melbourne. Carlos Alcaraz, who has “James” written on his back in honour of LeBron, is trying to be Tiger Woods. He uses his racket to putt a tennis ball and then tracks it carefully. Everything is a contest with such fellows.

It’s Monday, Jan 12, 2026 and Rod Laver Arena is drenched in a kind sun. In almost a week the Australian Open begins and Alcaraz – with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the other end of the court as his practice partner – is reacquainting himself with a court on which he’s never stood on a final Sunday.