Aryna Sabalenka keeps emotion in check as she beats Paula Badosa

MIAMI – Aryna Sabalenka returned to the court for the first time since the death of her former boyfriend earlier this week and kept her emotions in check, as she beat Spain’s Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-3 at the Miami Open on March 22.

After six hours of rain delays, the Belarusian world No. 2 walked onto the court wearing an all-black outfit, a choice matched by close friend Badosa – the duo have described themselves as “best friends” on the WTA Tour.

Two-time Australian Open winner Sabalenka had said on March 20 that she was “heartbroken” by the apparent suicide of Konstantin Koltsov two days earlier, and she also revealed that they had not been a couple at the time of his death.

Police said the former National Hockey League player, 42, had jumped from the balcony of a hotel room in Miami.

Sabalenka, 25, called it an “unthinkable tragedy” and requested privacy both for herself and Koltsov’s family, while she has asked the WTA to excuse her from media duties at the Miami Open as well.

There were no further comments from her following her second-round win over Badosa.

Sabalenka made a slow start but broke to go 4-3 up in the first set and never looked back from that point on.

The Belarusian then broke in the third game of the second set with a superb cross-court forehand winner and showed too much power for her Spanish opponent as she wrapped up the win in 1hr 22min.

The two players shared a warm embrace at the net before leaving the court without an on-court interview, although Sabalenka did acknowledge her fans and spectators present with a wave.

Badosa later said that she was not surprised at all by the way Sabalenka was able to maintain her focus and deliver a solid performance despite the terrible news this week.

“She is a very, very strong woman, strong personality,” said the 26-year-old, who mentioned earlier in the week that she had spoken at length to Sabalenka in the aftermath of Koltsov’s death.

“You can see it on the court... I know her off court so it doesn’t surprise me at all.

“I knew she was going to play very well or like normal. I told her I wish her the best and let’s see if she can go deep in this tournament.”

The Spaniard had said before the match that she expected it to be “uncomfortable” playing against Sabalenka because of their close friendship.

But in the end, it was all about their professionalism and mental strength on court.

“Honestly, both of us are pretty strong mentally. We’re strong women and she proved it and I proved it,” Badosa added.

“We knew how to disconnect in that two hours for the match. She played really well and I played really well given from where I am coming from (with injuries).

“All that comes from knowing that we’ve been through a lot in our lives and we’re strong women. We knew how to separate (things) in that moment.”

Next up for Sabalenka in the third round is Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

The Sabalenka-Badosa clash was among the handful of matches to be completed before rain arrived again and halting proceedings a second time, and play was then suspended for the day.

American Coco Gauff, the third seed and reigning US Open champion, had little trouble in her match against Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska, winning 6-1, 6-2 in a little more than an hour.

In the ATP event, 60th-ranked Czech Tomas Machac came out after the long delay to claim his first top-10 victim, upsetting fifth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4. AFP, REUTERS