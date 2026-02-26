Artois up for another round in KL

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Another Capitalist progeny, Red Sky, also looks bright when going against the clock

As expected on the morning of Feb 26, there was little fast action tossed in by the runners engaged in the 11-race programme coming up at Sungai Besi on Feb 28.

A few exceptions still emerged, such as debut winner Artois.

Despite a good gallop on the morning of Feb 24 when he ran the 600m in 37.9sec, the Capitalist four-year-old came out for a wee bit more to keep his mind on the job ahead.

The Simon Dunderdale-trained galloper takes on some nippy characters in that Class 4A sprint over the 1,200m, slated as Race 6.

Two rounds of trotting would have Artois all topped up for his attempt to make it two wins from as many Malaysian starts.

Also from the training track and looking all muscled up were two combatants who will clash in Race 10, a Class 5A over 1,300m.

First off there was Ganbatte who was totally relaxed when sent for some trotting and cantering on the turf track.

From the stables of trainer Tiang Kim Choi, Ganbatte comes off a last-start all-the-way win in a Class 5 (B) race over the same course and distance on Feb 7.

The winning margin was just three parts of a length, but the Belardo six-year-old still had plenty in the tank when he crossed the line. He has trained on and looks ready for battle.

Out to stop him in his tracks could be Tantheman, the Smart Missile six-year-old who last scored on Dec 20.

The Jerome Tan-trained rig has since had three more starts, going down by a length to Rhythm Of Zen at his last start on Feb 18.

The four-time winner’s last fluent piece of work does suggest that he will be one of the main contenders in Race 10.

A couple of workouts registered on the day before on Feb 25, both in Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh, also drew notice.

Red Sky should get into the action in the last race at Sungai Besi, a Class 5A (1,300m), on the back of a good piece of work, running the 600m in 40.3sec.

On that hit-out, the Capitalist three-year-old can join the list of main contenders such as impressive trial winner (Feb 24) Dream Ma, Otahuhu, Forest Gold and last-start winner Jing Jin.

From the stables of Ooi Chin Chin, Red Sky has made the board in five of his last six outings, without winning.

At his last outing in a 1,500m race on Feb 8, he ran a close fourth to Banker’s Empire after being slow away. He will appreciate the shorter distance of 1,300m this time round.

Over at the Perak Turf Club where the races will be held on March 1, new trainer Yan Weng Kuan galloped many of his horses on Feb 25, the standout arguably being Ruby Rocket.

The Under The Louvre three-year-old filly worked up a storm when running the 600m in a swift 35sec.

A three-time starter in Ipoh, she drew attention to her capabilities when running third to Sabacai in an Open Maiden contest over the 1,200m on Jan 18.

Last time on Feb 1, she again made the board when fourth to Superb Sweynesse over the 1,300m.

Ruby Rocket is coming to hand rather quickly and, come March 1, she could make her presence felt in that Class 5A race over the short and sharp 1,000m.