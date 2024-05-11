Arsenal must overcome Old Trafford hoodoo to taste glory

It all comes down to this.

At Old Trafford, Arsenal have won just once in their last 16 Premier League visits, but Manchester United must be defeated to keep title hopes alive.

Mikel Arteta’s team are probably best looking to the present day. This season, just like last, United are far inferior.

Monday at Selhurst Park, United’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, was just the latest exhibition of a team that concede a multitude of shots and give opponents’ attacks as much space as they choose.

If Arsenal have a weakness, it is the lack of a predatory finisher, though United are likely to allow more than enough chances on Sunday.

A slam dunk? Football – and chasing for the title – is rarely a simple business.

If Arsenal wish to follow a recent warning from history they might look to United drawing 2-2 with Liverpool in April. And United’s 4-3 FA Cup win over the same opposition in March.

In both cases, Liverpool, full of confidence and attacking dimensions, passed up the chances that should have won the game, to find themselves caught cold by the latent threat United possess in attack.

Both saw Liverpool lose control against a team that appear to have no pattern of play, beyond speed and danger on the counterattack.

Last season, September 2022, in the early weeks of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, Arsenal were similarly caught cold to lose 3-1 a match that got away from them.

They had dominated possession with 61 per cent of play, with 16 shots to United’s 10.

If United have barely improved since, the Arsenal of this season have been a team of increased staying power.

Where last season’s front-running in the title race saw them lose energy and heart in the closing weeks, a year on, and despite this season’s chase being in Manchester City’s hands, the Gunners have sustained their challenge with notable grit.

That owes much to keen recruitment. Declan Rice cost £100 million (S$170 million) to add energy, leadership and poise to midfield.

If many baulked at Kai Havertz’s £65 million transfer, Arteta has lately found the key to the enigma of a player with a knack for making telling contributions at key moments.

Leandro Trossard, bought last January, adds significant edge across attack.

Meanwhile, a settled, robust central defensive duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes brings back memories of Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure in tandem 20 years ago.