Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has ‘big worries’ about players’ health as casualty list grows

LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has huge concerns about the impact of increased workload on players, following a recent spate of injuries, including a knee injury to new recruit Jurrien Timber.

In a press conference to preview the Gunners’ Monday visit to Crystal Palace for a London derby, Arteta alluded to the “incredibly demanding” football calendar taking its toll on players like Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, who suffered a hamstring injury in his side’s opening English Premier League clash at Burnley last week as did Timber when Arsenal played Nottingham Forest.

Intriguingly, Tyrong Mings also suffered an injury in the opening weekend, when he was stretchered off during Aston Villa’s clash at Newcastle United.

“There was also (Villa midfielder Emiliano) Buendia, it happened to (Real Madrid goalkeeper) Thibaut Courtois and (Real defender Eder) Militao as well. There is something there,” said Arteta, who was also concerned that it’s only going to get worse in the next 36 months.

“You can say there have been games in the past and there have been tours as well, but the games, plus the tours, plus the World Cup in December, plus internationals – it’s a lot. It’s too much for the players. It’s incredibly demanding; when you see the next 36 months of the calendar for those players, it’s just better not to look at it, because it’s incredible what they are going to have to be doing.

“So we really need to be sitting down, but it’s already too late, at least for the next 36 months. I don’t know who needs to raise a voice here, but big worries on that.”

For now, all he can do is to rally his troops and hope his side adapt to Timber’s loss, which is also an opportunity for others to step up.

“We recruited him to add to the team and now we have to adapt and move on,” Arteta said of his 22-year-old versatile Dutch defender, signed for an initial £34.3 million (S$59.3 million) on a long-term deal from Ajax Amsterdam.

“I’m thinking about the resources we have in the team, but he would have given us different things on both sides of defence. It’s an opportunity for everybody. We need everybody,” the Spaniard added on Thursday.

Last season’s league runners-up have tried to add depth to their squad with new signings to challenge for the title again, but Arteta said they do not have a No. 1 in any position, while also not ruling out doing more business in the transfer window.

“It’s never my decision (transfers), it’s one we make as a club with other people involved. There are always other elements to that,” he said.

“My focus is on getting the best out of the squad we have now. We are always open in the transfer market both ways.”

Arteta said he was hopeful that Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has been out with a calf problem since May, will be available soon after joining team training, though forward Gabriel Jesus and midfielder Mohamed Elneny are out with knee issues.

Forward Michael Olise (hamstring) and midfielder Will Hughes (knee) won’t be available for Palace, who have won their opening home Premier League game of the season only once in 14 previous attempts, but veteran manager Roy Hodgson is eagerly looking forward to competing with “potential Premier League winners”.

“We’re expecting to see them come here and produce all their skills, and they will show us respect to make certain they bring their best game to Selhurst Park, unfortunately,” the 76-year-old said.

“It means we will have to bring our best game to Selhurst Park and hope our fans can weave that magic that they do in getting extra ounces of energy and play from the team that maybe I, as a manager, can’t expect them to do.” REUTERS