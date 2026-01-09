Arsenal in ‘strong position’ despite missed opportunity, says Mikel Arteta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have dropped points for the first time after five consecutive Premier League wins.

– Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said the Gunners have come out of a gruelling festive schedule in a stronger position despite the disappointment of being held 0-0 at home to Liverpool on Jan 8.

Arteta’s men dropped points for the first time since Dec 6 as five consecutive English Premier League wins prior to the Reds’ visit and the faltering form of Manchester City had opened up a six-point lead for Arsenal.

“Yes, every time you don’t win (it is a missed opportunity),” said Arteta. “I have to really praise the team for what they have done in this Christmas period.

“To come out of this period with all the issues we had, the boys deserve all the credit.

“We are in a really strong position and we have to go again.”

Defending champions Liverpool remain 14 points behind the leaders but have not conceded a goal in two meetings with Arsenal this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick separated the sides at Anfield back in August as both games have been short on big chances.

Arne Slot’s men are now unbeaten in 10 games, but five of those have been draws to leave them languishing fourth in the table.

The Liverpool boss was not surprised by his side’s ability to dominate possession in the second half against the leaders, but was frustrated by a familiar lack of cutting edge in the final third.

“From all that ball possession, you are hoping for more chance creation,” said Slot.

“This is who we are. We can dominate possession but we struggle in a few things.

“Set pieces and then to find the right pass in the final third, we are still not at the level of some other teams.”

While there was a lack of goal-mouth action, there were plenty of sparks near the end of the match as Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli tried to push an injured Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley off the pitch.

Bradley fell awkwardly near the touchline in stoppage time and Martinelli clearly thought he was time-wasting, throwing the ball at him before manhandling him.

Liverpool’s players reacted angrily and after the ensuing melee, Martinelli and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate were booked.

Northern Ireland full back Bradley was eventually taken off the field on a stretcher in obvious distress, with Martinelli later saying he was “deeply sorry”.

“Conor and I have messaged and I’ve already apologised to him. I really didn’t understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment,” Martinelli posted on social media.

“I want to say I’m deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.”

Martinelli’s actions were branded “disgraceful”, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville fuming.

“You cannot do that. That is so poor. I think an apology is needed,” the former Manchester United defender said.

“Bradley is being stretchered off. I’m fuming with Martinelli, to be honest. Disgraceful. I’m surprised a Liverpool player hasn’t gone over and whacked Martinelli there!”

Fellow pundit Roy Keane also criticised the Brazilian forward.

“I didn’t like it. It’s happened to me when I was badly injured and a player stood over me, and it’s not good... I’m surprised the Liverpool players didn’t react to Martinelli more. I think that behaviour is an absolute disgrace,” Keane said.

While Slot said he “feared the worst” for Bradley, the Dutchman was measured in his criticism of Martinelli.

“I am 100 per cent sure that if he knew what the injury might be, he wouldn’t do that,” said Slot. “But it doesn’t look great if Bradley has the injury we think he has.

“You don’t like to see a player being moved if he might have an injury.”

Arteta said Martinelli would never have tried to move Bradley if he thought he was injured.

“Probably he doesn’t know because knowing Gabi, there is zero intention,” the Spaniard said. “I don’t know what happened to Conor, but hopefully it’s not bad.”

The Gunners are next in action on Jan 11 when they travel to second-tier side Portsmouth for an FA Cup third-round fixture, with Liverpool hosting third-tier Barnsley the following day. AFP, REUTERS