Aristotle ready to ace it again over longer

Race 1 (2,000m)

(1) ARISTOTLE stayed on gamely from a handy position to win a 1,800m Listed race last time.

He is 6kg worse off with (6) BAKWENA, but is likely to appreciate this extended trip than that rival.

The latter is the best-weighted runner and the removal of the blinkers should help her see out the extra 400m.



(3) KUDZU and (4) CHESTNUT BOMBER complete the shortlist.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SLENDER SILHOUETTE has been sparingly raced as a 3YO but she would not need to improve much after a 14-week absence to make a winning re-appearance.

(5) EL ZANI will likely fight out the finish after a promising debut second over the track and trip.

(3) MASTER’S LADY will benefit from her rider’s 4kg allowance.

(4) ELEGANT EDGE had excuses for her recent disappointing runs. Give her another chance.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(4) KING REDOUTE was fancied on debut but showed signs of inexperience. He would have benefited from that outing, so he should improve to play a leading role.

(6) POWER OF TIGER and (1) KAMBATI have the means to pose a threat, especially with improvement expected of them in first-time blinkers.

(5) MRS STORMIATRIX appeals most of the remainder.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) TRAJANUS is better off at the weights, so he has a huge chance.

(1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI won on the Polytrack in KwaZulu-Natal recently and is engaged to run there before this, so his participation has to be monitored.

(4) CHAPBOOK won a similar contest over this trip last month, so it would not come as a surprise should he play another leading role under similar conditions.

(2) AFRICAN PRIDE can be involved.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) CAROLINE ISLAND finished second over track and trip at a higher level last time, albeit against same-sex opposition, and a repeat of that effort off a slightly higher mark could suffice in this grade.

The well-bred (6) STONEYWOOD is likely to remain competitive on his post-maiden debut, even over a shorter trip.



The returning (8) PIVOTAL ROLE impressed when winning a course-and-distance maiden and he can improve after an absence.

Hard-knocker (9) KIA KAHA also has the means to stake a claim.

Race 6 (1,200m)

A chance is taken on older rival (4) TUSCAN ROMANCE who gets weight from her 3YO rivals. She has thrived on the Highveld and is unbeaten over track and trip.

The highly rated (3) STORMY DAY blotted her copybook on a rain-affected track in a 1,400m Grade 3 when last seen, but she is worth another chance reverting to a sprint trip after a break.

(5) THERE SHE GOES should not be taken lightly.

(2) PERFECT MIRACLE bounced back to form with a fourth in a 1,200m Listed race last time and a repeat of that performance should put her right in the mix.

Race 7 (1,200m)

It could pay to follow the progress of the unexposed (7) LOVABLE who can improve off a lenient opening mark.

(4) PLUMBAGO PARK should remain competitive on current form.

(3) SEASON’S GREETINGS ran well to finish third in a Listed race over this trip last time and a three-point rise is not likely to prevent another forward showing.

Class dropper (2) MISS NOVAX will appreciate dropping back to 1,200m, so she should make her presence felt too.

Race 8 (2,400m)

Cases can be made for most of these familiar foes, though none appeals more than the hat-trick-seeking (7) CARTAGENA, who won a similar course-and-distance event last time. She renews rivalry with (1) ARLINGTON ACTION, who is weighted to confirm her superiority.

(10) EUPHRATES has earning potential too over this distance.

Keep an eye on (4) CHABAL.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(6) JAFFA was too far out of his ground when third over 1,700m last time. On that evidence, he can resume winning ways over this extended trip.

The lightly raced (5) FORCE PUBLIQUE could also have more to offer over this distance.

Class dropper (8) STEP INTO IT is dangerous to discount in his peak outing off a reduced mark.

(2) Redlightgreenlight would not be far off.

Race 10 (1,450m)

(2) NORTHERN KITTEN won at a higher level last time, so she should remain competitive in this grade under a five-point penalty.

The in-form (9) CAN’T CATCH ME and last-start winner (5) GOLDEN ASPEN are closely matched on recent form and both can play leading roles.

(8) SPIRITED GIRL will likely make her presence felt too.