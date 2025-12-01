Argo Valley to take some beating with the 4kg claim

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) PLUMBAGO PARK has finished second in both Highveld appearances and will not need to improve much on either effort to open her account.

(11) PRINCESS OF ALL disappointed last time but needs only to bounce back to the form of her promising debut performance to play a leading role.

(3) TAKING A RISK should make her presence felt too, if confirming the improvement of her last start.

Newcomer (9) DUCHESS ZAHRA is worth a market check and will not need to be special to have a say on debut.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) SEED SEEKER is not winning out of turn after consecutive seconds, but he will be challenged by (7) TEMPRANILLO who is closely matched on the form of a recent 1,160m meeting.

(5) STONEYWOOD was fancied on debut but made no impression. He should not be overlooked after a subsequent gelding operation.

(6) POWER OF TIGER has earning potential too after an improved last start.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) FRANGIPANI was touched off last time only by a progressive 3YO rival who won consecutive subsequent starts.

(2) BLOOD OF EDEN and (8) AMAZE ME are engaged to run at an earlier meeting, but would have legitimate claims if taking their places in this line-up.

(6) TOTAL ERUPTION is open to improvement over this extended trip, so they could get into the picture too.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) JORDAN finished behind that rival over 1,600m in late October but is 1.5kg better off and will find this trip more to his liking, so he may represent the value in his peak outing.

Last-start winner (5) DARK SILVER should have a role to play in the outcome under a lenient two-point penalty.

(1) MOUNT DARWIN has the form and experience at this level to be competitive off current marks.

Improving 3YO (14) OLYMPIAN GOLD is dangerous under bottom weight.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) PEACE TREATY ran on from the rear to finish ahead of that rival and is 1kg better off, so he is weighted to confirm that form.

(3) TAKE NO PRISONERS bounced back to form with a fast-finishing third over 1,800m last time when fitted with blinkers (retained). On the evidence of that performance, this extended trip should be more to his liking.

The maturing (10) MAJALUN and veteran (1) BANHA BRIDGE are also closely matched on recent form and both have the means to remain competitive.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Honest hard-knockers (4) PHALA MILLIONS and (6) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT are closely matched on recent form and neither would be winning out of turn.

(3) MISTY METAL is engaged to run at an earlier meeting but has legitimate claims in this line-up.

Veteran (11) JET CAT continues to run well and can give another competitive account of himself.

Race 7 1,200m)

(7) RED PENNY has found form and consistency after dropping in the ratings, so he should play a leading role off a reduced mark.

(1) MISTER WILSON improved to win over 1,200m at this level last time and another competitive showing is expected, as his rider’s 4kg allowance more than negates the resultant four-point penalty.

(8) ANTONIO GAUDI is weighted to turn the tables on that rival but has less scope for improvement.

(4) CLEVER TREVOR was gelded recently and is open to improvement. Not to be underestimated.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(1) ARGO ALLEY copped a three-point penalty for winning last time. But that seems lenient, given the runner-up has then won and finished second at Grade 2 level, and his rider’s 4kg claim will help.

(9) DYLAN’S CHAMP impressed when winning over track and trip last time. But he earned a hefty nine-point penalty, which will complicate matters.

Versatile hard-knocker (4) MASTERSHIP also has the means to make his presence felt.

(8) GERBERA is best-weighted and has the form and experience at this level to be competitive.

Race 9 (1,600m)

Stablemates (2) GUERILLA WARFARE and (10) GAMER stay competitive off their current ratings.

Recent course-and-distance winner (6) OKLAHOMA TWISTER is closely matched with runner-up (14) VAVA VEGAS. Both will likely have a say in the outcome.