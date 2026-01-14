Argo leads MOD70 trimarans in RORC Transatlantic Race to Antigua

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 13 - Three days into the 2026 RORC Transatlantic Race, the fleet has shown its hand — committing en masse to the classic southern escape, slipping down the African coast out of the Canaries before swinging west for the long trade-wind run to Antigua.

The strategic exodus from lighter northern air compressed the entire fleet along the North African coastline, with bows now firmly pointed offshore as the race settles into its first major phase after Sunday's start from Lanzarote.

Leading the charge are the two MOD70 trimarans, with Argo holding a 40 nautical mile advantage over Zoulou as both boats regularly hit speeds in the high twenties and touch over 30 knots in strengthening breeze.

"We are going downwind still, which is good. 1700nm to go, life on board is good!" said Argo's Sam Goodchild. "It's a bit bumpy which means driving is quite fun!" Teammate Charles Ogletree added: "Argo is ripping along and it's very wet in the big waves but we are having fun and we are nearly half way to Antigua!"

Among the monohulls, Raven is asserting dominance with a blistering 550-nautical-mile day, sailing a higher angle than rivals to maximize her foiling advantage. Navigator Will Oxley explained their tactical approach: "We're sailing a higher angle, maybe 130 rather than other boats at 145, so we're definitely sailing more miles. But that is Raven's mode... If we sail lower we go slow."

Meanwhile, Antoine Magre's Palanad 4 is leading overall under IRC corrected time through measured sailing and tactical discipline. "Conditions have been fantastic so far with clear nights, big stars and more breeze than we expected," Magre said.

The first boats are expected into Antigua in the early hours of Saturday. REUTERS