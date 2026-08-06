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Argentina's Albornoz gets four-match ban over England fracas

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FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 Argentina's Tomas Albornoz in action REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby Championship - South Africa v Argentina - Kings Park Stadium, Durban, South Africa - September 27, 2025 Argentina's Tomas Albornoz in action REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Aug 5 - Argentina flyhalf Tomas Albornoz has been suspended for four matches and will miss tests against South Africa and Australia after pleading guilty to misconduct following his side’s contentious Nations Championship loss to England.

Argentina were denied a last-minute try in a 31-24 defeat in Santiago del Estero last month, leading to Albornoz remonstrating with referee Angus Gardner twice, and making contact with the official before he was restrained by teammates.

Albornoz will miss Saturday’s test against the Springboks in Buenos Aires, and two home matches against Australia. He will also sit out a fixture for his French Top 14 side Toulon against Stade Rochelais.

"Taking into account Albornoz’s early acceptance of the charge, his undertakings to issue public and private written apologies, and his previously clear disciplinary record, the committee accepted that a four-match suspension was appropriate," World Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While Albornoz accepted that his conduct amounted to intimidation of a match official, he did not accept that his actions were abusive, insulting, offensive or threatening. That distinction was accepted by both World Rugby and the committee." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.