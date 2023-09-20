Argentina make three changes for Samoa clash

SAINT-ETIENNE, France - Argentina coach Michael Cheika has made three changes to his starting team for the second World Cup Pool D match against Samoa on Friday as the Pumas look to get their campaign back on track after the opening loss to England.

The experienced Matias Moroni comes into the midfield for Lucio Cinti, Guido Petti will play in the second row instead of Tomas Lavanini and Eduardo Bello replaces Francisco Gomez Kodela at tighthead prop.

Cheika has also added another back to his bench in the shape of flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez after going with a 6-2 split in the 27-10 loss to 14-man England in Marseilles.

Sanchez will win his 99th cap if he gets on to the field on Friday. His fellow 34-year-old Tomas Cubelli brings even more experience to the bench as cover for starting scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou.

Argentina team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Eduardo Bello, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Augustin Creevy, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Pedro Rubiolo, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti REUTERS