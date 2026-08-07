Argentina make sweeping changes for home Springbok test

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Aug 6 - Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has made 13 changes to his side for the one-off test against South Africa in Buenos Aires on Saturday, and selected Santiago Carreras at flyhalf in the place of the suspended Tomas Albornoz.

• Geronimo Prisciantelli comes into the fullback position in the place of Carreras and makes up a back three with wings Ignacio Mendy and Rodrigo Isgro.

• Faustino Sanchez Valarolo and Lucio Cinti are the centre-pairing, with Simon Benitez Cruz at scrumhalf.

• Ignacio Ruiz has been selected at hooker and will have props Boris Wenger and Francisco Moreno either side of him. Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini are the lock pairing.

• Pablo Matera and Benjamin Grondona are the two flankers, with Joaquin Moro at number eight.

• Hooker Leonel Oviedo, loose forward Juan Penoucos and prop Juan Martin Scelzo could all make their debuts off the bench against the four-time world champions.

• Argentina are without several regular players, who are either injured or have returned to their European clubs for pre-season training.

Team: 15-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Joaquin Moro, 7-Benjamin Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera (captain), 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Ignacio Ruiz, 1-Boris Wenger.

Replacements: 16-Leonel Oviedo, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19- Efrain Elias, 20-Juan Penoucos, 21-Juan Martin Scelzo, 22-Agustin Moyano, 23-Matias Moroni. REUTERS