Argentina launch bid for 2035 Rugby World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Portugal - Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne, France - October 1, 2023 General view of the trophy before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

March 17 - Argentina is launching a bid to host the Rugby World Cup in South America for the first time in 2035, the Argentine Rugby Union (UAR) said on Tuesday.

The UAR said it will be working with Sudamerica Rugby and the rugby unions of Brazil, Chile and Uruguay with an eye on potentially involving the neighbouring countries in the tournament.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin, who is currently in Argentina, will hold discussions with the UAR President Gabriel Travaglini over the viability of the bid.

"The 2035 bid represents a truly federal ambition and a legacy-driven project that extends beyond our borders," Travaglini said in a statement.

"Welcoming Alan Gilpin to advance this technical assessment is a key step in demonstrating that the region is ready.

"We want to deliver a Rugby World Cup that reflects the passion and progress the game has achieved in every corner of our country."

The next World Cup is in Australia next year with the tournament making its first foray into the Americas in 2031 when it will be hosted by the United States.

Spain, Japan, Italy and a potential joint bid from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar are the other contenders to host in 2035.

Argentina are the most successful rugby-playing nation in the Americas with the Pumas having reached the semi-finals of the World Cup three times in 2007, 2015 and 2023. REUTERS