Argentina have key flyhalf Albornoz back for England clash

LONDON - Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi continued to tinker with his selection as he made significant changes to the line-up for a third successive match but he received a boost at flyhalf as they prepare to play England on Sunday.

Tomas Albornoz has been slotted straight into the side at number 10 after he joined up with the squad at the start of the week. He had missed the first two November tests because of injury that also restricted his appearances in the Rugby Championship.

Albornoz is tipped as a future star for the Pumas, who also replaced Mateo Carreras with Bautista Delguy on the left wing while Justo Piccardo came in for Santiago Chocobares at centre.

A shuffle among the loose forwards sees Marcos Kremer returning as openside flanker while Santiago Grondona goes from blindside last week to number eight with Joaquin Oviedo dropping to the bench.

In the front row, Thomas Gallo replaces Mayco Vivas at loosehead.

Contepomi has left Santiago Carreras and Pablo Matera on the bench, looking to replicate the impact they made coming on against Scotland.

The two were among five substitutes who came on against Scotland minutes after they had gone 21-0 down and played a major role in changing the course of the game as Argentina scored five tries to win the match.

The international at Twickenham is the last for Argentina on their three-match November tour which has seen them inflict a 52-28 defeat on Wales and then edge Scotland 33-24 in Edinburgh last Sunday.

Team:

15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Bautista Delguy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Santiago Grondona, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Pedro Rubiolo, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Joaquin Oviedo, 22-Agustin Moyano, 23-Santiago Carreras. REUTERS