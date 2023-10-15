Argentina end Wales’ World Cup hopes with 29-17 quarter-final win

MARSEILLE, France - Replacements Joel Sclavi and Nicolas Sanchez scored late tries as Argentina beat Wales 29-17 in a tense World Cup quarter-final at a raucous Stade de Marseille on Saturday, earning the South American side a third semi-final appearance.

Wales led 10-0 after the first quarter of the game as flyhalf Dan Biggar scored an early try, but ill-discipline allowed Argentina back into the contest and the boot of Emiliano Boffelli punished coach Warren Gatland’s side in a hugely disappointing end to their campaign.

Boffelli kicked a 55-metre penalty to give Argentina a 12-10 advantage before scrumhalf Tomos Williams restored the Welsh lead with a burst through the Argentine defence.

But as both teams tired, it was Argentina who regained the momentum and concerted pressure on the Welsh line allowed Sclavi to barge over from close range, and Nicolas Sanchez scored an intercept try to complete the win. REUTERS

