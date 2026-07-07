Argentina boosted as trio of players return for Wales test

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July 6 - Argentina have added three players to their squad for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Wales after a 47-38 loss at home to Scotland on the opening day of the new competition last weekend.

The return of experienced loose forward Marcos Kremer will be a boost after he missed the Scotland test because of the birth of his child, while lock Efrain Elias and centre Justo Piccardo return to the squad after the completion of the French Top 14 competition.

As a result, Mateo Soler and Luciano Asevedo are dropped from the squad for the clash against Wales in San Juan.

Last Saturday’s loss to Scotland proved a disappointment for coach Felipe Contepomi, who said his side "lacked urgency and intensity during certain phases of the game".

For the Wales game, he added: "We need to address our maul defence, it wasn't good enough."

After hosting Wales, Argentina will play their third home fixture in the Nations Championship against England in Santiago del Estero on July 18. REUTERS