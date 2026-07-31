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Archie Goodburn still racing against time as he continues battling terminal brain cancer after C’wealth Games

Scotland’s Matthew Ward, Archie Goodburn, Dean Fearn and Duncan Scott posing ahead of the men’s 4x100m medley relay final at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland on July 29.

The Commonwealth Games swimming programme ended on July 29 with Australia taking men’s 4x100m medley gold in a meet-record time of 3 minutes and 28.71 seconds, South Africa’s Chad le Clos becoming the most decorated athlete in the competition’s history, and Archie Goodburn still racing against time.

Goodburn, 25, was competing with inoperable brain cancer that might not allow him to live till 40.

He swam the breaststroke leg, helping Scotland finish fifth (3:34.67). England were second (3:30.68) and South Africa third (3:31.13) as le Clos earned a record-breaking 21st Commonwealth Games medal.

While Goodburn did not leave the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland with a medal, the ripples from his emotional message calling for better treatment for brain cancer are still being felt.

Scotland's Archie Goodburn in action during the men’s 50m breaststroke heats at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland on July 26. PHOTO: REUTERS

“The dream was to win a medal,” Goodburn said after the men’s 50m breaststroke final on July 27, when he finished seventh.

“That dream didn’t come true, but one of my other dreams is that we see a future where brain cancer isn’t the biggest killer of patients under 40.

“I advocate to try and extend my own life, but also for the other young patients and adults going through what I’m going through.

“With everything that’s going on with my health, it’s been difficult to think ‘why am I here? Am I here to advocate as a patient advocate, or am I here to just be a professional athlete?’ And it’s kind of turned into a bit of both.

“I wonder how I’m going to feel off the back of this. But I know that I’m going to have memories to last a lifetime.”

His understanding of the concept of a lifetime changed in May 2024. As he trained for Olympic qualification, he had seizures, experienced numbness on the left side of his body, and had bouts of déjà vu. Medical tests revealed that he had three oligodendrogliomas – tumours too deep in his brain to be removed through surgery.

Despite his terminal diagnosis, Goodburn refused to quit swimming. In the pool, he found breakthroughs, setting the 50m breaststroke national record of 27.12sec in February 2026.

Out of the pool this year, he graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a first-class master’s degree in chemical engineering. His master’s research focused on nanoparticle drug delivery for brain cancer.

“I’d much prefer that change is made (to brain cancer research) and that dream is completed than any of my personal goals in the pool because what families and young people are going through out there is really beyond the comprehension of many people out there,” Goodburn added on July 27, minutes after his girlfriend Ciara Schlosshan raced for Scotland in the women’s 100m butterfly.

His family and Schlosshan have supported him in his battle against a rare and incurable cancer. And at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the home crowd have roared him on, giving him arguably the loudest ovation this week.

“I’m chasing a chance to do things I love, when I’m in the pool, I’m training for moments like these, to swim in front of supportive crowds, swim in front of my family, amazing teammates,” he told TNT Sports.

“When I’m in the hospital, I’m working towards extending my life, I’m making memories and looking to make as many milestones in my life as possible.

“Moments like this is why we go through the tough times, so take a step back and try and find that purpose and I think that gets me out of bed in the morning.”