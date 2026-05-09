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Aprilia's Martin wins French Grand Prix sprint from eighth on grid

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LE MANS, May 9 - Aprilia's Jorge Martin won the French Grand Prix sprint on Saturday despite starting eighth on the grid at Le Mans to close in on teammate and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi in the standings.

Ducati's polesitter Francesco Bagnaia finished second while Bezzecchi came in third. Bagnaia's teammate and reigning world champion Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash on the final lap and did not finish the race.

Martin's victory, a record 18th sprint success for the 2024 champion, moved him to within six points of Bezzecchi in the championship ahead of Sunday's race.

KTM's Pedro Acosta was fourth while home favourite Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha rounded out the top five. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.